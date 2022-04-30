Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $54,000 Investment in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the third quarter worth about $5,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,236,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 712,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,403 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 3,154.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of TLMD opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -1.44. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 53.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's Telemed IQ, a cloud-based software platform provides telemedicine solutions. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, telecardiology, teleCritical Care (ICU), and other specialties.

