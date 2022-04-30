Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $73,000 Investment in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on StarTek in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

StarTek Profile (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

