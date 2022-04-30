Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $74,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.
Shares of VOT stock opened at $197.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $197.16 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.14.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
