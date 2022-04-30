Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,899 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.12) to €3.00 ($3.23) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.20 ($4.52) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.