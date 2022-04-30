Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Cabaletta Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $10,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CABA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

