Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.
Shares of FFIE opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $17.48.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
