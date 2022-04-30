Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 840.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,474,927.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.