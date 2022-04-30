Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 1,328 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 4,024.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

FDLO stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

