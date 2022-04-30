Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veru by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veru by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

VERU opened at $11.72 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $938.19 million, a P/E ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.