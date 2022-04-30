Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Innovid alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CTV opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73. Innovid Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Innovid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.