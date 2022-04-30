Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,878 Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
