Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,878 Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microvast alerts:

MVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Microvast (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.