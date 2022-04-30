Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,729,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,065,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,622,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,630,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 228,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

