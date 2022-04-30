Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 630.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 137,548 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000.
NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $21.98.
