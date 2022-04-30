Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 39,376 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,376 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $601.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

