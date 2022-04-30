Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 403 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $55.20 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60.

