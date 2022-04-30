Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $56,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $187.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average of $208.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

