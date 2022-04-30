Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $56,000 Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPPI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.81 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

