Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $71,000 Position in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TALK. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,490,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth $4,398,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talkspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

