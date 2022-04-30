Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMMO by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMMO by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 905,379 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO in the third quarter valued at $20,996,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 210,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AMMO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,074,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 166,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $467.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of -0.36. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMMO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

