Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 446.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

PAWZ stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $84.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.