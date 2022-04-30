Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,200,000 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NKTX opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $608.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKTX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

