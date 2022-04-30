Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target Cut to €16.50

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €33.00 ($35.48) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RAIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raiffeisen Bank International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($38.71) to €14.60 ($15.70) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Shares of RAIFF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.