Raymond B. Bentley Sells 130,036 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BSY stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 151.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.