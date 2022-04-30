Raymond James Reiterates $7.00 Price Target for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.28.

AUY stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,525 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after buying an additional 2,954,467 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

