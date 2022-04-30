Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 321,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

