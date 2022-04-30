Rebecca B. Liebert Sells 30,086 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.99 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

