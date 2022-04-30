Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

