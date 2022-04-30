Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $274.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $286.00 to $274.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.88.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $157.24 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

