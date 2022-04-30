Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$155.13.

CNR stock opened at C$151.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total transaction of C$613,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,299,521.58. Insiders have sold 20,890 shares of company stock worth $3,244,109 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

