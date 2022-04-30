RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,360,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.07 and a 1 year high of $326.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.90.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.