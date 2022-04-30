Robert W. Baird Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $55.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

