Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 135,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 261,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

About Royce Value Trust (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.