Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of STRC opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

