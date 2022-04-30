Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

