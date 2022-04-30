Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

