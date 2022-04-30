Scotiabank Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.13.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.