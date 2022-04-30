Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

NYSE:ST opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

