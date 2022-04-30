Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sensata’s Q1 performance gained from strength in the Sensing Solutions business. The company’s Sensing Solutions business boasts a strong product portfolio to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the multi-billion global automotive sensor market. An augmented geographical footprint backed by an effective capital deployment strategy makes it well-poised to generate positive cash flow for long-term growth. Strategic M&A efforts and strong growth across the heavy vehicle and industrial markets despite pandemic-induced global supply chain disruptions are major tailwinds. However, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and increasing competition from low-cost suppliers are significant challenges. High restructuring charges are also hurting its long-term growth potential. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

NYSE:ST opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $574,829,000 after buying an additional 386,640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.