Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensata’s Q1 performance gained from strength in the Sensing Solutions business. The company’s Sensing Solutions business boasts a strong product portfolio to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the multi-billion global automotive sensor market. An augmented geographical footprint backed by an effective capital deployment strategy makes it well-poised to generate positive cash flow for long-term growth. Strategic M&A efforts and strong growth across the heavy vehicle and industrial markets despite pandemic-induced global supply chain disruptions are major tailwinds. However, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and increasing competition from low-cost suppliers are significant challenges. High restructuring charges are also hurting its long-term growth potential. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ST. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.10.

ST stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

