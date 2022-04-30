ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $745.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $810.00 to $745.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.97.

NYSE NOW opened at $478.10 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $537.06 and a 200-day moving average of $592.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

