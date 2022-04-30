SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.18. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 813,222 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SinglePoint (SING)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.