SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.18. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 813,222 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

