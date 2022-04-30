Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 388,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.