Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks’ is benefiting from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. Mobile and broad markets portfolios witnessed double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis. The improvement was driven by broad-based momentum owing to higher demand for the company’s connectivity solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings have been selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from Qorvo is a headwind.”

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

