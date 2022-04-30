SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Stock Position Lowered by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $1,373,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $177.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.35.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

