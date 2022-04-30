SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 259,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000.

GMF opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $137.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

