SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $53.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

