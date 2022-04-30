Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12,856.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.