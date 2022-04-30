Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.74. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $95.22 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

