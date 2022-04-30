Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $197.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $95.22 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

