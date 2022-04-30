Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.
Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $197.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $95.22 and a 12-month high of $305.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
