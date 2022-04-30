Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $55.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

SHOO stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

